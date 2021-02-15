Publisher Note: Help the Academy Art Museum Plan for the Future

Over the last few years, the Spy has lent, at no cost, its extensive mailing list and website readership once a year to some of the region’s most significant educational and cultural institutions to receive constructive feedback on their core mission and programs. In 2019, we worked with Washington College to help the historic liberal arts college with its strategic planning. That project was followed by a similar survey in 2020 for the nationally respected Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.

Those surveys proved to be remarkably helpful for both institutions since each questionnaire resulted in over 500 participants. This exceptionally high response rate provided precious data and more anecdotal input that has dramatically improved their long term plans.

This year we have chosen to work with the Academy Art Museum as it continues to fine-tune its exhibition and educational programming for the entire Eastern Shore.

Could you please take a few minutes out of your day to help the Academy and its long-standing mission to serve the Eastern Shore.

Take the Survey here.

Dave Wheelan

The Spy Newspapers