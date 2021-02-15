Adkins Mystery Monday: Birds and Small Critters Love This

Happy Mystery Monday! We’ve had quite a bit of cold snowy weather, which leads us to ask you about this plant. This plant has a slightly different (almost “pruney”) appearance in the winter, but in the growing season will turn a brighter green, stand up straighter, and bloom yellow in the spring. Do you know what it is?

Last week, we asked you about the greenbrier! Greenbrier (Smilax sp.) is a native plant often found on disturbed edges. It can have prominent thorns (although some species do not), green stems, and delicate tendrils in the growing season. Look for its inconspicuous whitish green flower clusters in May and June. The black fruits are enjoyed by birds and small mammals.