Delmarva Review: A Knot That Holds by Ann LoLordo

Author’s Note: “While on sailing trip on the Chesapeake Bay, I became interested in nautical knots. Their use. Their names. Their configurations. The Anchor Hitch led me here.”

A Knot That Holds



Another husband to bury, and not yet 60.

Sleepless, the dogs can’t settle down,

whining in their crates, waiting for him

to slip them a biscuit.

Even the mailman knows and offers

condolences with a check⎯widow’s pay.

No comfort there.

He was my second, a sailor from the Eastern Shore.

Old house and boats, a garden of perennials and three Terriers

kept us busy. Good with his hands, he’d strip

and hand polish century-old pine plank floors

because, as he said, they’re worth it.

I was good with the finances.

Paying bills the old-fashioned way.

Managing the 401ks. For the day when there were no more

houses to rehab. No more mainsails to mend

or climbing Don Juans to prune.

That day arrived creeping like smoke,

filling the room until he couldn’t breathe.

This was the spring he was to teach me

to sail the Cape Dory and settle 18 years of debate

over the faster boat⎯sloop or yawl;

the perfect cove⎯Monie Bay or Goose Creek;

the knots that hold⎯Figure Eight,

Constrictor, Double Overhand.

I thought I had perfected the Anchor Hitch,

two round turns back through the carabiner,

snugly tied and set, a knot that holds

even as tension on the line changes.

♦



Maryland writer Ann LoLordo’s poetry has appeared in Southern Poetry Review, The MacGuffin, The Greensboro Review, Puerto del Sol, The Sow’s Ear Poetry Review, as well as Delmarva Review. She is a former journalist who now works for a global health nonprofit organization as a writer, editor, and communications director.

