Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Feb. 12

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• Kent County COVID-19 cases remain at 1,077.
• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.72%.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 368,977, an increase of 1,112 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 24 hours, 36 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,324.
• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.87% (-0.21 percentage points from yesterday).
Vaccinations
• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 10.01% of Marylanders and 19.64% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 3.52% and 3.71% respectively.
• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine
• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c
Hospitalizations
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland decreased by 47 over the last 24 hours.
• There currently are 1,225 people hospitalized — 899 in acute care and 326 in intensive care.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.