MENU

Sections

More

February 11, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Local Life Brevities

Chestertown Lions Club Pitches in to Help KCHD Vaccine Program

by Leave a Comment

Share

 

Photo (Photo from left to right) Lions Bob Knapp and Herb Wilkerson manage traffic at the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center parking lot.

The Spy is happy to learn of the Lions Club effort to help out with the vaccine shot program.  This kind of community effort will help us get through the pandemic.

Chestertown Lions Club members assist the Kent County Health Department with their COVID-19 vaccine effort by managing patient flow at the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center’s parking lot on Friday, February 5, 2021. Lions Club members are monitoring patient’s 15-minute wait times in the parking lot after the shot. The Club is also supporting the vaccine shot effort at other Kent County vaccination centers: Galena Fire Hall and the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company.

 

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *