Chestertown Lions Club Pitches in to Help KCHD Vaccine Program

The Spy is happy to learn of the Lions Club effort to help out with the vaccine shot program. This kind of community effort will help us get through the pandemic.

Chestertown Lions Club members assist the Kent County Health Department with their COVID-19 vaccine effort by managing patient flow at the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center’s parking lot on Friday, February 5, 2021. Lions Club members are monitoring patient’s 15-minute wait times in the parking lot after the shot. The Club is also supporting the vaccine shot effort at other Kent County vaccination centers: Galena Fire Hall and the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company.