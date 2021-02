Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Feb. 10

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 deaths increased by 1 to 37 and cases increased by 1 to 1,073.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.4%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 366,666, an increase of 1,137 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 33 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,267.

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.32% (-0.46 percentage points from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 9.44% of Marylanders and 16.54% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 3% and 3.4% respectively.

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland decreased by 95 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,282 people hospitalized — 958 in acute care and 324 in intensive care.