Love Your Library Month: Celebrate with Kent County Public Library

Loving the library is a year-round experience, but February is officially Love Your Library Month! This month Kent County Public Library has several new offerings to keep you smitten.

FINE FREE FOREVER

KCPL is going fine free! We haven’t been charging late fees since the pandemic began and we’re pleased to announce that this will continue.

CURBSIDE SATURDAYS

Starting on Saturday, February 13th, curbside hold pickups will be available from 10am-4pm at the Chestertown branch.

Curbside Saturdays will allow you to pick up holds and other requested materials (including kits for programs and print jobs) just like you can at weekday Library To Go appointments. The biggest difference between these two service models is that for Curbside Saturdaysno appointment is needed!

Instead of scheduling a pickup time in advance, on Saturdays you’ll be able to stop by the Chestertown Branch 10am-4pm, call to let us know you’re there, and we’ll bring your items out to your vehicle for contactless delivery.

BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK

Library staff would love to set you up – with a great book! If you’re not sure what you’d like to read next or you’re interested in exploring something outside your normal reading parameters, the library can help. All you have to do is tell us a little bit about what you like in a book and we’ll find you a match.

READING CHALLENGE

Complete the Black History Month Reading Challenge through Beanstack in KCPL’s Digital Library to win a free book!

NEW EXPERIENCES

If you haven’t seen our calendar recently, it is full of a variety of upcoming events and experiences. You can join us live on Facebook for weekly storytime, enjoy talks on a number of topics, register for creative experiences, and more. There’s far too much happening to list here, but you can find all the details on our website or by giving us a call.

WE’D LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU

We’re curious to know why you love the library! Email us at referencedesk@kent.lib.md.us with “Love Your Library Month” in the subject line and tell us what you love most about the library. You can also join the conversation at facebook.com/kentcountylibrary

For more information on any of these offerings or to request a Blind Date with a Book, please visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.