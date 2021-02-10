At the Academy: AAM Instructors Have Their Day

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the old adage is “that those who can’t, teach,” nothing could be further from the truth with the Academy Art Museum’s remarkable instructors. While they might be extremely talented with their teaching abilities, their art is perhaps the best indicator of that unique skill.

And, to the delight of the Mid-Shore, the Academy demonstrates their gratitude, and those of their students, by highlighting this talent with an exhibition that brings their work to the forefront.

The Spy sat down with AAM curator Mehves Lelic last week to talk about this unique assembly of artists and their work as the Museum’s second floor displays some of this extraordinary talent.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. Cover art, “Bridge Collapse” is by Sheryl Southwick. For more information about the Academy Art Museum, please go here.