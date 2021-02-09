Mid-Shore Pro Bono: COVID Impact on Evictions and Legal Support

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the Spy and other media outlets have tried hard to keep our communities as an update to date on the pandemic over the last year through the lens of physical and mental health, there remain countless other impacts of COVID that receive far less attention but can be just as devastating for our region.

The coronavirus has not only thrown thousands into unemployment, but in many cases, this has cascaded down to losing homes, apartment evictions, custody agreements, and employment-related issues. COVID has also impacted those who have lost family members to the disease who left no will or pre-arranged documentation of their estates.

In our interview with Meredith Lathbury Girard, Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s managing attorney, we learn how the Mid-Shore’s largest legal services organization is coping with a client base that has tripled since March, as well the agency’s efforts to educate the region on end-of-life planning.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Mid-Shore Pro Bono please go here.