Mid-Shore Arts: Chesapeake Music Begins New Rising Stars Program

While several arts organizations have needed to delay or even cancel programs as the country will soon enter its second year of the pandemic, Chesapeake Music surprised us the other day by announcing that they would start a new program.

While this new venture will be virtual rather than live performances, Chesapeake’s board and director, Don Buxton, were eager to find a platform for the rising stars of the classical music world to introduce them to their Eastern Shore’s large and devoted fans, which has been the foundation of the organization’s remarkable success over thirty years.

In our interview with Buxton, the Spy learned more about this new initiative and the great assembly of talent set to perform on February 13. Violinist Randall Goosby will take center stage, who is now considered to be on the same level of exceptional talent as the now-famous Joshua Bell possessed when he broke out as one of America’s favorite musical artists. He will be followed by exceptionally gifted performers as Zhu Want and Anna Petrova on piano and the stunning violist Molly Carr.

The February 13 concert will be streamed live, the full program will be available for one week for “view of demand” patrons.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information aboutFor more information, please see www.chesapeakemusic.org.