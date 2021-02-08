Radcliffe Creek School Community Art Project

In this period of Covid we are changing up our annual “Friends of Radcliffe” Day to a town wide event.

This year RCS students will be creating small wooden valentine hearts with words of kinship and positivity on them, and distributing the panels across the community as a gesture of friendship and kindness.

These tokens of our love for RCS and our home will be hung from trees and fences, parking meters and pilings across the town. If you find one please take it home as a gift from the Radcliffe Creek School family!