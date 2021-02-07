Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners Offer Virtual Seed Swap

The University of Maryland Extension Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners are hosting a virtual Seed Swap between February 7th and February 13th, 2021 online at go.umd.edu/SendMeSeeds. For this event, seeds will be grouped together and sent directly to you. You may also pick them up from the Queen Anne’s County Library in Centreville or on Kent Island. Because of limited supply, seeds will be limited to one packet per person. We will fill the orders in the order that we receive them and do our best to give you the top choice.

Seeds can be picked up at the Queen Anne’s County Library in Kent Island (200 Library Circle Stevensville, MD 21666) on Tuesday, February 23rd from 10:15 A.M. – 5:45 P.M.or at the Queen Anne’s County Library in Centreville (121 S. Commerce St Centreville, MD 21617) on Wednesday, February 24th from 10:15 A.M. – 5:45 P.M.

Container mix may include cucumbers, tomato, peppers, and/or herbs.

Pollinator will include a mix of annual flowers.

Salad Mix may include lettuce, peas, carrots, radish, and/or spinach.

Summer Vegetable Garden Mix may include tomato, peppers, squash, watermelon, cucumbers, bush beans, and/or cantaloupe.

Herb mix may include basil, thyme, cilantro, and/or parsley.

Salsa mix may include tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, and/or onions.

Cool Season Fall Vegetable mix may include lettuce, carrots, radish, beets, spinach, broccoli, kale, and/or cabbage.

Fall Squash mix may include pumpkins and/or fall squash.

Seeds for the seed swap were donated by the following businesses: Southern States, An Eastridge Garden, Burpee, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, and Price & Gannon True Value

For more information call or email the University of Maryland Extension Queen Anne’s County Master Gardener Coordinator, Rachel Rhodes, at 410-758-0166 or rjrhodes@umd.edu. Rachel J. Rhodes is the Horticulture Educator and Master Gardener Coordinator for the University of Maryland Extension in Queen Anne’s County. She is one third of the Garden Thyme Podcast. The Garden Thyme Podcast is a monthly podcast where University of Maryland Extension Educators, help you get down and dirty in your garden, with timely gardening tips, information about native plants, and more! For further information, please visit https://extension.umd.edu/queen-annes-county/master-gardener-home-gardening or see us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/QueenAnnesCountyMasterGardeners or listen to The Garden Thyme Podcast at: https://www.buzzsprout.com/687509

