Letter to Editor: Kudos for Kent County Health Department

What a relief! The first of two immunizations against the Covid-19 virus is in my arm. Kudos to the Kent County Health Department and supporting agencies for the well-organized and efficient system in place. I visited the Amy Lynn Ferris Senior Center near my appointed time and everything just flowed. Every person knew exactly what to do and say. The staff and volunteers were upbeat and well-informed, adding to the positive nature of the experience. In almost no time, I had the needed paperwork, the shot, and was out the door.

Many thanks as well to the members of the Chestertown Lions Club. From entry into the lot until the post-vaccination wait was over, they were friendly, helpful and knowledgeable about the process. We are fortunate to live in a community where, once you can get an appointment, you are in very good hands. Kent County is a model for the process. Thank you!

Karen P. O’Connor

Chestertown