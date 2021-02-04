Wye River Upper School Celebrates Poetry Festival Winners

Wye River Upper School celebrated the winners of its inaugural poetry contest at a student-led reading on January 29th. Awards for first, second and third place as well as honorable mentions and best love poem, best 2020 poem and best nature poem were announced during the virtual event, with honorees hailing from Annapolis High School, Radcliffe Creek School, and Wye River Upper School.

The idea for the festival was the brainchild of Dave Mullen, the festival organizer and Interim Head of School at Wye River, in hopes that the festival would provide an outlet for area students to express hope and motivation through their creative works. “The goal was to promote and celebrate the poetry and imagery of the Chesapeake region as seen through the experiences of adolescents within and beyond our own school walls,” said Mullen.

Students in grades 6 through 12 throughout the Chesapeake region were encouraged to submit their original poetry. Seventeen poems, submitted from Wye River Upper School students as well as students from other private and public schools, were judged by poets Mary Beth Hines, Lindsay Lusby, and Meredith Davies Hadaway.

