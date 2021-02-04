WC’s Interim President Powell on COVID, Campus Morale, and Presidential Search

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s hard to imagine a more difficult time to lead a small liberal arts college than in the first few months of 2021. In addition to the ongoing struggle of adjusting a school’s business model to remain competitive, college presidents now must cope with the massive disruption caused by COVID on an institution’s mission and finances.

And if you’re in these roles in an acting capacity, like Washington College’s Interim President Dr. Wayne Powell, it might be easy to double the stress factor in navigating through these troubled waters.

But in listening to Dr. Powell yesterday when he talked to the Spy, it is surprising to note his general theme of optimism in the face of these unprecedented challenges.

In his Spy interview, the former president of Lenoir Rhyne University talks candidly about his short tenure at WC in fulfilling his primary task of managing the school’s operations and creating a solid runway for a new permanent president to inherent once selected later this year.

This video is approximately thirteen minutes in length. For more information about Washington College please go here.