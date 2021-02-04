Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Feb. 4

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 3 to 1,059.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 4.72%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 359,037, an increase of 1,554 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 31 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,074.

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.89%, a decrease of 0.07 percentage points.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland decreased by 59 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,426 people hospitalized — 1,086 in acute care and 340 in intensive care.