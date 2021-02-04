DCA Honors Black History Month

Downtown Chestertown invites the community to join them in honoring Black history this First Friday, February 5 and throughout the month with creative and educational displays and exhibits. As usual, shops and galleries will have extended hours on First Friday, February 5.

Notable displays include the following: Sumner Hall has assembled an exhibit in the windows of The Historical Society of Kent County themed, “A Generational Struggle for Racial Justice,” which depicts images from the Civil Rights Era to the modern-day Black Lives Matter movement. The Artists’ Gallery is featuring Evie Baskin’s silverpoint portrait of Frederick Douglass. Bob Ortiz has assembled an exhibit tracing the African American roots of his DNA using data he received from 23 AND Me, and in addition will show the design of the mural painted by local artists Fredy Granillo and Vanna Ramirez which will be hung at the Old Mill Shops.

In addition, the Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) is posting daily Black history items of interest on social media: notable artists, athletes, local businesses, politicians, history makers.

