UM SMC at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton All Earned “A” Ratings for the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

This national distinction recognizes UM SRH’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“We are incredibly proud of this very significant accomplishment,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health. “Our team members are exceptional, and I am deeply grateful for their dedication to patient care and safety, especially during this pandemic.”

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for each of these hospitals.”

Photo: Ken Kozel, president and CEO UM Shore Regional Health and Sherri Hobbs, chief quality officer, display the Grade “A” Leapfrog recognition received for each of SRH’s three medical centers.

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel , the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

UM SRH’s hospitals were individually awarded an ‘A’ grade on December 14, when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. The “A” score is the highest score awarded by Leapfrog.

To see the hospitals' full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade , Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.