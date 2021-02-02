Tatyana Valentin joins UM SMG-Neurology and Sleep Medicine

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Neurology and Sleep Medicine recently welcomed nurse practitioner Tatyana Valentin to the practice. Valentin joins Walid Kamsheh, MD, medical director, Neurology and Sleep Medicine, and nurse practitioners Trish Lemay, Rahel Alemu and Fallon Bauer in the evaluation, diagnosis, medical management and treatment of brain, spinal cord and nerve disorders, and sleep disorders.

UM SMG-Neurology and Sleep Medicine has offices in UM Shore Medical Pavilions at Cambridge and Easton. Valentin will be seeing patients at the Easton location.

Valentin comes to UM Shore Medical Group from the Emergency Department at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. She also has worked in the hospital’s regional Stroke Center and Cardiac Cath Lab.

Valentin earned her associate’s degree in nursing at Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills; her bachelor’s in nursing from Chamberlain University College of Nursing in Chicago, Ill.; and her master’s in nursing with a specialty in adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner from Walden University in Minneapolis, Mn.

She is proficient in both Russian and Spanish.

