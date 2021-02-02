Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Feb. 2

Key points for today
• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 5 to 1,053.
• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 4.48%.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 356,541, an increase of 905 in the last 24 hours. This was the lowest one-day increase and the first increase below 1,000 since Nov. 3.
• In the last 24 hours, 34 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,012.
• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.79%, an increase of 0.18 percentage points.
The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Hospitalizations
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland increased by 30 over the last 24 hours.
• There currently are 1,467 people hospitalized — 1,101 in acute care and 366 in intensive care.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.