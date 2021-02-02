Mid-Shore Arts: The Avalon on Making the Stoltz Pavilion Permanent and Role as COVID Call Center

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There were a number of emails to the Spy recently as local residents noticed that the Avalon’s Stoltz Pavilion stage behind the Talbottown Shopping Center was being dismantled. Worried patrons on the new performance venue were concerned that the removal of the cancopy tent suggested the end of what many thought was a excellent remedy for live performances during the COVID crisis.

That was one reason the Spy thought it might be a good time to check in with Al Bond, the president and CEO of the Avalon Foundation recently. The second reason was to understand better the Avalon’s interesting new role in helping Talbot County as the region begins the challenging process of getting the community vaccinated as quickly as possible.

As noted by Al in our conversation, the story on both fronts is extremely positive. The Stoltz Pavilion is indeed coming back in March, and the Avalon Foundation is working with a local design firm to determine if it can be made into permanent new music venue for Easton’s downtown.

And just as exciting and creative,the Avalon has now become the official call center for the Talbot County Health Department’s vaccination rollout. Using their existing reservations system and the health department’s database, the Avalon has added scheduling COVID vaccine shots along with the purchasing tickets for the new headline performer.

Brilliant.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Avalon Foundation, please go here.