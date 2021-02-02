House of the Week: Shingle Style

I was immediately captivated by this property since it reminded me of a visit to Nantucket many years ago spent exploring the island by walking or biking past the island’s distinctive houses with siding that had weathered over time accented by crisp white trim. When I drove up for my visit to this property, the massing and architectural details of the house could have been part of Nantucket’s historic streetscape. The white fence along the street and the tall hedge along the driveway offers privacy. The circular driveway continues through a breezeway between the house and garage with a bonus room above.

The massing breaks down the floor plan into charming “pavilions” with appealing architectural details-the master suite at one end with a pitched roof and a hipped dormer above, the entry area with its pitched roof and flared hip roof over the front porch, the kitchen area with its shed dormer overlapping the shed roof that connects to the breezeway roof with its dormer window and the garage/bonus room wing with its hipped roof with flared eaves.

The house is sited very close to the Chester River and has its own sandy beach and pier. The foundation was built up after Hurricane Isabel and faced with stone which adds additional texture to the elevations, enhances the house’s cottage charm and adds broader views of the water. Walking through the house and the waterside outdoor rooms of rear screened porch and the terrace off the kitchen and dining room, I felt I was on a yacht since the water was so close.

The front door opens into a foyer with a graceful staircase of wood treads and painted risers ending in winders and the last two steps wrapping around the stair wall. Behind the foyer is the living room with its focal points of a wide bay window to water views opposite the wood paneled wall of built-ins, fireplace and wide paneled opening to the foyer. A French door to the screened porch, wide arched wall opening to the dining-family-kitchen area, rear terrace and the bar/butler pantry provides great flow for relaxing with family and friends.

The ceilings’ geometry over the wrap-around areas of dining-family-breakfast area-kitchen follows the roof framing with stained wood beams accented against the white ceiling planes extending into the dining area’s bay-shaped rear wall. The kitchen’s side, rear windows and shed dormer windows provides sunlight throughout the day and an exterior door gives convenient access to the garage. Stairs from the kitchen lead to a delightful gallery linking the house to the bonus room over the garage. The gallery is cleverly detailed with cabinets for storage under the eaves and deep niches above for display divided by dormer windows opposite each other halfway along the hall. The spacious bonus room with bathroom could have myriad uses-home office, play room, extended stay, etc.

There are master suites on both floors but my choice would be the main floor suite. The spacious bedroom’s pair of French doors flanked by windows leads to the screened porch with both sitting and dining areas-the perfect spot to have your morning coffee. On cool nights, plush upholstered chairs around the corner fireplace create a cozy sitting area. The double doors from the bedroom to the sumptuous bath frame a vista of the free-standing white soaking tub in the bathroom below the colorful antique Italian poster whose background color matches the stone floor. On either side of the tub are dual lavatories and a dressing table with white cabinetry and countertops of white marble with grey veining. A half-glass wall separates the marble lined shower from the dressing table.

The second floor master bedroom has charming interior architecture from the dormer windows with a cozy seating area under the wide front dormer and the rear and side windows have views of the water. Two of the other second floor bedrooms are made for children or grandchildren with twin beds between dormer windows.

You don’t have to be a transplanted New Englander to appreciate this unique waterside property very close to Town. The house has undergone major renovations in 2000 and 2020 that maintained its historic charm, great flow among the rooms and a balance between open plan and enclosed spaces. Outdoor rooms of the screened porch and terrace give you a front row seat to the activity on the Chester River- a wonderful property!

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.