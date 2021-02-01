MENU

February 1, 2021

Letter to Editor: Talbot Boys Needs Signage

Letter to Editor: Talbot Boys Needs Signage

The Talbot Boys monument is not an eyesore and it would be expensive to move. It’s reason for being is however is an uncomfortable and objectionable part of our County’s history.
I’d be happy if an educational, “teaching moment,” in the form of a sign/plaque could be installed by it, one that discusses Talbot’s racial history, ties it in to the civil war, Buffalo soldiers, the local underground railroad, emancipation, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, & civil rights, etc.
A forward thinking, positive display could satisfy all sides of the debate, in an affordable manor right there on the courthouse lawn! See the attached educational signs that have been erected out at Frederick Douglass Park.
Bobbie Wells
Talbot County

