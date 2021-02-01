John Schratwieser: Kent Cultural Alliance Building Update

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the pandemic continues to mute much of Chestertown’s arts and cultural life, Kent Cultural Alliance moves forward with the renovation of the Vincent and Leslie Prince Raimond Cultural Center on Spring Avenue in Chestertown.

Formerly known as the Mansfield/Eliasson house, c. 1800, the building is undergoing three phases of restoration: foundation, exterior, and interior. The project is on track to finish the exterior phase by late Spring with completion, depending on funding, slated for 2022.

Upon completion, the building will serve as a multifunction hub for Kent arts with space for exhibits, small-scale dramatic presentations, and readings. Its open first-floor area will be able to seat an audience of 99.

Much of the building has been restored with wood salvaged from the original structure 19th-century structure and additional touches have been added, including a sweeping veranda-like porch highlighted by pillar posts.

“We want the Center to feel welcoming as a community gathering place,” KCA Director John Schratwieser says.

The building also has another mission: to launch a Visiting Artist Residency Program, the first program of its kind in Maryland.

Four mid-career artists will be offered a one to three-month residency at the site where they can work in their particular genres and also engage directly with community themes.

“The artists will be doing work in the public schools and in community organizations using art to tell the story of what our local organizations are doing on the environment, history, healthcare, race relations. It will be an immersive socially and civically oriented artists residency,” Schratwieser says.

As luck would have it, the historical building also comes with a fascinating historical pedigree. During the 1800s the Mansfield family had a house slave, Isaac Mason, who eventually escaped the brutality of his life and went on to write his autobiography.

But let’s have John Schratwieser tell the story.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. More about the Kent Cultural Alliance may be found here.