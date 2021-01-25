Adkins Mystery Monday: A Unique Seed Pod Popular with Birds?

Happy Mystery Monday! Last week, we highlighted the black locust, Robinia pseudoacacia. This tree has rather large thorns and can grow up to 4 feet each year! It is in the legume family and fixes nitrogen. In May, the mature trees bloom with delicate bundles of white flowers, which turn to long reddish brown seed pods. These seeds are an important food source for bobwhite quail, wild turkeys, and other birds, as well as some mammals.

This week, we ask you: what native canopy tree produces this unique seed pod? These seeds are enjoyed by many birds and small mammals in the fall and winter.