Qlarant Names Stuart Harlow as Chief Financial Officer

Qlarant CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr. announced the addition of Mr. Stuart “Stu” Harlow to the management team. Mr. Harlow will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company beginning January 19, 2021. Qlarant is a national leader in quality improvement, program integrity, and technology solutions. Since 1973, Qlarant has been improving the performance of some of the nation’s most important programs.

“We are pleased to have Stu join us,” said Dr. Forsythe. “He brings to us a proven track record in strategic planning, plus extensive experience in many aspects of financial operations, communications, and leadership.

Mr. Harlow has extensive experience in both domestic and international operations along with a holistic understanding of business and finance in the information, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. Prior to joining Qlarant, he was the Senior Director of Finance for BAE Systems, Ship Repair Business, reporting to the CFO of BAE Systems Inc. Mr. Harlow worked as part of a team of 60 finance and accounting professionals transitioning from a legacy cost-plus business to a competitive firm fixed-price across four Navy homeport locations. Before that, Mr. Harlow was the Senior Director, Independent Cost Evaluation for BAE and was accountable for identifying key risks to the $10 billion portfolio. He was also responsible for reviewing new business results across three sectors.

“Stu has served in progressively more responsible financial roles at BAE Systems over the past 16-plus years,” added Dr. Forsythe. “Prior to that he honed his skills with Lockheed Martin for nine years in several different finance positions.”

“I like to think that I have a proven record of accomplishment for seeing the big picture and acting as a catalyst for change. It’s important to balance the requirements needed to deliver the expected results for the short term, while keeping a sharp focus on the future,” said Harlow.

“I like to think about strategy when developing a business plan,” continues Mr. Harlow “When I think about Qlarant, I think about federal and state sectors and the potential for developing technology products matched with the company’s extensive expertise. Right now there are multiple areas where Qlarant can grow in this space. A strong strategic filter with a tactical game plan for handling growth presents a great opportunity.” Harlow has demonstrated the ability to create business strategies—enabling growth and shareholder returns in a global, multisite business environment. He has been responsible for creating new business strategies in Army, Navy, Marine, Air force, commercial, and international markets.

“I have always worked for organizations with a purpose or mission which helps others,” said Harlow. “I am excited to join the team and work with the various business sectors, senior staff, and contributors to the business. I hope to continue building upon the reputation the company has built over almost 50 years and expand the portfolio to shape the Qlarant of the future.”

Mr. Harlow earned a Masters of Business Administration from New Hampshire College, New Hampshire and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Systems from Radford University, Virginia. He also served as a commissioned officer in the Virginia Army National Guard.