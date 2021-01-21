United Way of Kent County Seeks Board Members

United Way of Kent County is requesting nominations for its Board of Directors. Board members serve for a three-year term. Those nominated are expected to have a commitment to Kent County and a desire to build community partnerships and mobilize resources to address root problems.

Board member responsibilities include participation in monthly meetings, committees, and special events; evaluation of funding allocations, and active support for the organization. United Way is especially looking for those that may speak for underrepresented populations or areas of Kent County.

United Way works to improve the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in Kent County. The Board assesses community needs, solicits funds, and determines priorities for the allocation of funds.

Those interested may contact the Executive Director, Beth Everett, by email at info@unitedwayofkentcounty.org for more information. The United Way’s annual fund-raising campaign is taking place now. Donations may be made at any time via the website unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.