The Corsica River Conservancy issues a new report on the 15-year restoration of the Corsica River, “The Course of the Corsica: A Report on Restoration.” With contributions from others, the Conservancy has developed a report to provide a history of restoration and conservation efforts, the current state of the watershed, the importance of continuing its work, and the challenges they see going forward.

As the Corsica restoration enters its 15th year, it continues to serve as a model of comprehensive and sustained action with important lessons learned. Extensive efforts have led to measurable improvement in water quality and habitat. Yet, in the main stem of the River, sustained water clarity, restored under water grass habitat and reduced algae have not yet been achieved and increased efforts are needed to reduce sediment runoff to improve water quality and save farmers’ precious agricultural soil and hundreds of thousands of dollars in periodic dredging costs.

Residents and visitors have a responsibility for how they use this resource and what they do to help preserve it. Town and County governments have a responsibility to continue to financially support and implement best management practices to protect the river’s economic and recreational value. And future land use decisions must consider the negative impact of increasing impervious surfaces. As the County goes through its Comprehensive Plan update, it is an opportune time to reaffirm these goals and celebrate success.

Find the full report at www.corsicariverconservancy.org