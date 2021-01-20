For All Seasons Awarded Chesapeake Charities Nonprofit of the Year Award

Chesapeake Charities awarded For All Seasons its 2020 Nonprofit of the Year Award as it recognized local heroes during the pandemic.

Recognition was done virtually through video interviews. A spokesperson for Chesapeake Charities said that For All Seasons, “mounted an all-hands-on-deck approach to address the mental health crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated economic distress and social isolation. With a huge uptick of clients since March 1, For All Seasons added teletherapy and telepsychiatry and additional staff to address the dramatically higher number of calls to its 24/7 hotline.”

Pamela Ortiz, President of the For All Seasons Board of Directors, commented, “This award is an honor for our staff and medical team who have accommodated over 1050 new clients since COVID-19 arrived last March. It has taken extraordinary measures to meet the growing mental health needs on the Mid-Shore, and I am so proud of the entire staff stepping up to deliver these services.”

For All Seasons operates as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-sectarian organization established in the Mid-Shore area to assist individuals, groups, and communities by providing trauma-certified Mental Health and Psychiatry Services, Rape Crisis Services including advocacy and crisis hotlines, and education and outreach to the community.