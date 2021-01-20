For All Seasons and YMCA Partner in the Healthy Mind and Body Project

For All Seasons and the Easton Family YMCA recently announced a new partnership. Beginning in January, Denae Spiering, Outreach and Events Coordinator at For All Seasons, will be available to YMCA staff and members for two hours a week to provide mental health information and resources.

“Our YMCA continues to take steps in helping care for the mental health of our members. Our mission statement calls us to help build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all those we serve in our community. To help further those efforts, the Easton Family YMCA is collaborating with For All Seasons to provide easier access to mental health consultations,” states Derek White, Group Executive, Easton Family YMCA.

CEO, Beth Anne Langrell shares, “We hope that our weekly presence at the Y will give its staff and members a meaningful opportunity to ask questions and find resources related to mental health. Our partnership demonstrates the commitment both agencies have for fostering both physical and mental wellness. We continue to be a resource for mental health services in our community, always looking for new partners in a journey toward wellness for all of our citizens.”

Spiering will provide virtual office hours through the first quarter of 2021 with the hope of having a physical presence in the YMCA soon. Spiering comments, “This opportunity offers us a new way to do outreach. When we cannot meet in person at events, this project helps us to stay connected to community members and get the important mental health information into their hands.”

For All Seasons operates as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-sectarian organization established in the Mid-Shore area to assist individuals, groups, and communities by providing trauma-certified Mental Health and Psychiatry Services, Rape Crisis Services including advocacy and crisis hotlines, and education and outreach to the community.