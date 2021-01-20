Chesapeake Bank’s Bob Altieri Takes His Seat as President and CEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chestertown Spy extends a warm welcome to Bob Altieri, the new President and CEO of both Chesapeake Bank & Trust and its holding company Chesapeake Bancorp.

Mr. Altieri, who succeeds Glenn Wilson, has broad experience in finance, including two decades at Carrollton Bancorp and Carrollton Bank where he became President and CEO and Howard Bank as Executive Vice President and President of Mortgage Division.

In Chestertown for just a month, Mr. Altieri is surprised by the recognition and warm welcome he has received.

“I’ve only been here a few weeks and already I’m greeted on the sidewalk. I come from somewhat of a more metropolitan area and this is really refreshing,” he says.

It’s that kind of personal relationship Altiera says is the hallmark of community banking and that Chesapeake Band and Trust has earned its reputation serving businesses and individuals while emphasizing personal relationships. He praises Glen Wilson’s 6-year stewardship of the bank and wants to continue CB&T’s financial leadership role in Chestertown.

“This is a true community bank. This is local, and everything you want from a community bank. We’re here to support the community.”

Here, Mr. Altieri talks about his experience, and how CB&T as a community bank offers the flexibility to work one on one with its customers in its commitment to help keep the local community vibrant.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. More about Chesapeake Bank & Trust may be found here.