Martin’s House & Barn’s Food Pantry Continues

Martin’s House & Barn is continuing to provide food support for Caroline County residents and others in need at its 14374 Benedictine Ln. location in Ridgely, Md.

Recipients must wear a mask during the distribution, and should remain in their vehicles while a staff person brings to them a selection of food and bags of perishable and nonperishable groceries and household items. Food distribution hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Wednesdays from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The Thrift Store remains temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Martin’s House & Barn’s Food Pantry is part of fulfilling the nonprofit’s vision of a community without homelessness, hunger, and poverty. The Food Pantry is located in the Barn and supported by the Maryland Food Bank, local businesses, farms and caring donors.

“Martin’s House & Barn is here to help through these hard times,” said Martin’s House & Barn Executive Director Deborah Hudson Vornbrock. “The continuing COVID pandemic has many more people in need of food, from all walks of life. We are grateful for our supporters, who help us provide a safety net for individuals and families needing special support during life’s difficult times.”

Martin’s House & Barnconnectsfamilies and individuals with resources while providing essential shelter, food, and clothing, with more by calling 410-634-2537. Individuals wanting to help can donate to Martin’s House & Barn at martinshouseandbarn.org, or drop off non-perishable food items at the Barn during operating hours.