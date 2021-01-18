The Legacy of Martin Luther King with Bishop Ronald Fisher

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For Bishop Ronald Fisher of the Faith Life Church in Kent County, Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is a simple one. With literally decades of service to the Eastern Shore and the church, the Bishop has been consistent in his firm belief that Dr.King’s legacy rests on the role of faith in conquering social inequality.

A native of Queen Anne’s County, Bishop Fisher quickly adopted into a life of service. In 1974, he started his life with God. He then promptly joined Gospel Church of God (Faith Life) two years later under pastor Bishop C.W. Cotton and succeeded him as Pastor in 1990.

Beyond his role as pastor, the Bishop has been an active participant on a state and local level. He has served as a counselor with the State of Maryland’s Division of Parole and Probation Boot Camp, provided sensitivity training for police departments, and is a member of the Kent County Extension Advisory Council for the Maryland Cooperative extension. He also developed two after-school mentoring programs, Boys to Men and Young Ladies on the Move.

With this deep background, Donald plans to focus on the power of MLK’s message in times of conflict for his virtual address today to the annual 19th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance and Breakfast. The Spy sat down with him last week by Zoom to capture his thoughts for those who couldn’t make the online event.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.