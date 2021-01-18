Adkins Mystery Monday: Blooms in the Summer and Acts as a Fence

Happy Mystery Monday! Last week, we ventured into the world of fungi. Those orangey brown fungi were a type of jelly fungi called amber jelly roll. It is often found on dead hardwood branches.
This week, we ask you what native tree has these massive thorns? It has beautiful blooms in the summer and some people use these trees as living fences.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.