MENU

Sections

More

January 17, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

News Maryland News

Harris: ‘I’m Re-upping For This Fight,’ WBAL News Radio Reports

by 7 Comments

Share

Speaking this weekend with Andrew Langer on WBAL News Radio 1090 AM/101.5 FM, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, said President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment was “the wrong way to go.”

WBAL also reported that Harris — who pledged to only serve for six terms in Congress and who introduced a term-limits resolution in 2013 — said he will run for a seventh term representing Maryland’s First Congressional District in Congress.

Harris compared it to someone in the military deciding to extend their service.

“… (A)t this point in time, I’m re-upping for this fight,” Harris said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

    • Biden, Harris, Sanders, Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, Newsome, Cuomo, The Squad, too many others to list here.
      Not to mention Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, NYT, Wash Post, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, and on……
      These are the dangerous ones.

      Reply

  2. Harris, we know, lies about many things. He lies about the Republican Party covering pre-existing medical conditions in any “plans” they have. But this one truly is the Big Lie. Harris pledged to term-limit himself to six terms when first elected and he is in his 6th term. He wrote a Bill in the House of Representatives in 2013 supporting….yes…..term limits! He is a staggering hypocrite and coward and now, no surprise, has the arrogance to say he will run again in 2022. He offers an excuse as a “veteran” to re-up. But his vet days were never in combat. What a cheek to suggest that as a reason. He has no legislative record to boast of (and that was also true when he was previoulsy a do nothing rabble rouser in the senate in Annapolis) no committee chairmanships or ranking memberships of committees to boast of. This radical extremist advocate of the “private” sector has been at the public trough for 20 years. Last week his bizarre Tweet that rather than vote in the House debate he chose to “attend to patients” in the operating room, is outrageous. He is paid by the taxpayer to vote and not to earn outside money putting people to sleep! Harris is a do-nothing deaf-ears rep. and he needs to be shamed into retiring. Harris is the shame of Maryland politics.

    Reply

    • All great points, I won’t be redundant. At least he could follow through with his announcing way back when not to run for a 7th term.

      Reply

  4. He needs to go. I would like to see a responsible person who lives in the real world representing me in Congress, not a rabble-rouser who was actually supportive of not masking earlier in the pandemic. Doctor? Hah!

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.