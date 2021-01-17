Harris: ‘I’m Re-upping For This Fight,’ WBAL News Radio Reports

Speaking this weekend with Andrew Langer on WBAL News Radio 1090 AM/101.5 FM, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, said President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment was “the wrong way to go.”

WBAL also reported that Harris — who pledged to only serve for six terms in Congress and who introduced a term-limits resolution in 2013 — said he will run for a seventh term representing Maryland’s First Congressional District in Congress.

Harris compared it to someone in the military deciding to extend their service.

“… (A)t this point in time, I’m re-upping for this fight,” Harris said.