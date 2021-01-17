Academy Art Museum Announces February Events

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m.

From Cassatt to Chicago: A Celebration of Women Artists in the Permanent Collection

January 29–March 20, 2021

Following the centennial of the 19th Amendment, celebrated in 2020, this exhibition presents selected highlights of works of the nearly 100 female artists in the Museum’s Permanent Collection, including Mary Cassatt, Judy Chicago, Terry Haass, Terry Parmelee, Grace Hartigan, Kiki Smith, Anne Truitt, Renee Stout, and others. The Museum is proud that works by female artists make up nearly a quarter of its Permanent Collection, which is twice the national average for U.S. museums. The works in the exhibition cover a wide range of movements and interests from the mid-20th century to our present moment, including minimalism, abstraction, and contemporary art. The exhibition demonstrates the diverse accomplishments of female artists in the Museum’s Permanent Collection and raises important questions about gender equality and representation in the art world.

Academy Art Museum’s Instructors’ Exhibition

January 29–March 20, 2021

The Academy Art Museum presents recent works by its exceptional team of instructors. As practicing local artists working in multiple mediums, the instructors of our adult and children’s classes engage with what is in and around our community and beyond in intriguing ways. Their experience guiding budding and experienced student artists informs their work, as their technical proficiency and artistic curiosity intertwine, delivering a colorful and dynamic exhibition. Exhibiting artists include Paul Aspell, Steve Bleinberger, Katie Cassidy, Rosemary Cooley, Bernie Dellario, Constance Del Nero, Georgia June Goldberg, Matthew Hillier, Susan Horsey, Maire McArdle, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Julia Rogers, Brad Ross, Maggii Sarfaty, Theresa Schram, Sahm Doherty Sefton, Sheryl Southwick, Cid Collins Walker, Steve Walker, and Meg Walsh.

Waterwall

Site-specific installation by artist Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann

South Street Lawn at Museum

Through Spring 2021

Waterwall is a mixed-media installation created by combining acrylic, sumi ink, silkscreen, and cyanotype on collaged translucent vinyl over glass. Mann is an American painter whose work explores mythology, identity, and landscape, particularly through the unique dialogues she crafts between the slow and permeating movement of ink and paint and the dynamic layers of collaged and printed elements. Waterwall harkens back to centuries of cave murals found in Dunhuang, China, where paintings do not just describe landscapes, but become environments and magical symbols themselves. As sunlight passes through the walls and ceiling of the cube on the Academy Art Museum’s grounds, Waterwall bathes the viewer in light and detail, creating a verdant, melting, glowing, fragmented, personal, and mythological realm. The bespoke plexiglass structure for the Museum lawn was designed by Mitch Hager of HAGER + HUCK Architecture. Sponsors of Waterwall are the Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Arts Council, and Catherine McCoy.

ADULT CLASSES

Adult Class Scholarships – Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Pastels, Watercolor, and much more.

All Materials are Included. Contact Katie Cassidy for details at 410-820-5222 or email

wkmcgarry@verizon.net for further information. Visit academyartmuseum.org for a full listing of classes. Scholarships are made possible through a generous grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

Back to Painting Basics

Instructor: Bernard Dellario

bernie.dellario@gmail.com

5 weeks: February 25–March 25 on Zoom, Thursdays, Time: 11 a.m.– 12 p.m.

Cost: $145 Members, $180 Non-members

ON ZOOM

This adult class provides a solid foundation for the beginning painter or a refresher in basics for the intermediate painter.

Portraits in Three Colors

Instructor: Bradford Ross

brad@bradfordross.com

6 weeks: February 25 –April 1 in studio

Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $195 Members, $225 Non-members

IN PAINTING STUDIO

Many masters perfected portrait drawing using just three colors on toned paper, a technique called “aux trois crayons” or “with three chalks.” The results approach the effects of full color. In this class, Brad introduces the classic “next step” beyond charcoal portraits.

Watercolor: Fine-tuning Composition

for More Engaging Paintings

Instructor: Steve Bleinberger

stevebleinberger@gmail.com

3 weeks: February 23–March 9 in studio

Tuesdays: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $190 Members, $228 Non-members

IN PAINTING STUDIO

Composition in painting is often overlooked but is a key component of any work. Join award-winning painter and popular watercolor instructor Steve Bleinberger in learning tips on “the art of composition.” The student will review the foundations of painting principles – good drawing, value, and color to compose dynamic and engaging compositions.

Pastel Painting: Composition and Design

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

wkmcgarry@verizon.net

4 weeks: February 24–March 17 in studio

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $185 Members, $215 Non-members

IN PAINTING STUDIO

Katie’s focus will be on exploring new ideas for composition and design in pastel paintings during this four-week session. In addition, qualities of good drawing, value ranges, and color control will be addressed.

CHILDRENS CLASSES

Be My Valentine!

Let’s brighten the winter and let folks we care about know we are thinking of them. Grab-n-Go Valentine Art Kits will be available from Tuesday, February 2nd–Saturday, February 14th. There is no cost to participate.

Homeschool Classes

Late Winter Session: 6 to 9 years

Fridays, February 26–April 9, 2021 (No class on April 2)

Instructor: Constance Del Nero

1–2:30 p.m.

VISUAL ARTS STUDIO

Late Winter Session: 6 to 9 years

Wednesdays, February 24–March 31, 2021

Instructor: Theresa Schram

10–11:30 a.m.

VISUAL ARTS STUDIO

Late Winter Session: 10+

Fridays, February 26–April 9, 2021 (No class on April 2)

Instructor: Theresa Schram

1–2:30 p.m.

PAINTING STUDIO

Cost (per session): $90 Members, $100 Non-members

After the first full-priced tuition, siblings attend for

$60 (members) and $67 (Non-members)

The Museum offers art classes for the area’s home-schooled children, ages 6 and up. Classes focus on fine art techniques and materials. A variety of media is explored. Students visit the Museum’s exhibitions when appropriate. The winter homeschool semester is broken up into two six-week sessions. Due to popular demand, the Museum will be offering separate Wednesday and Friday homeschool sessions for children ages 6 to 9. Siblings attend for 1/3 off!

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

MUSEUM COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Per City, State, and CDC guidelines, new safety measures have been implemented to ensure limited attendance and adequate space for social distancing. Masks must be worn at all times by participants and instructors. Prior to visiting the Academy Art Museum, visitors are encouraged to visit AAM’s website to read more about the Museum’s reopening protocols. Responses to frequently asked questions can be found on the Visit Page.

If you aren’t able to visit the Museum at this time, please enjoy our available virtual tours, art activities, artist talks, and virtual platform, Art at Home. We look forward to seeing you soon at AAM.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.