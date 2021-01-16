MENU

Sections

More

January 16, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Moon and Venus by Bob Ramsey

by Leave a Comment

Share

Like the gnarled limbs of these winter trees, we reach up to the dazzling night sky, reveling in the beauty of the heavens and hoping with all our might that “as above, so below.” Moon and Venus by  Bob Ramsey, Chestertown.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *