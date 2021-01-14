Shore United Bank Welcomes Brian Saucedo as Digital Marketing Manager

Shore United Bank is proud to announce that Brian Saucedo has joined the Company as a Digital Marketing Manager. Brian joins Shore United Bank with six (6) years of digital media, publishing, web and graphic design experience. Brian will oversee social media, website and email marketing for the bank and its investment division.

Mr. Saucedo has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and is also a graduate of Chesapeake College where he earned an associate degree in liberal arts with a PC technician certificate.

“We are excited about having Brian join our marketing team. His creative insight and digital media experience will be a great asset to our organization,” says Debra Rich, Chief Marketing & Project Officer for Shore United Bank.

“I look forward to utilizing my creative talents to help grow the company’s presence in the community through social and digital platforms,” says Mr. Saucedo.

Brian gives back to his community through church missionary trips, beach and community clean ups and is a youth leader at his church. He resides in Easton, Maryland and soccer, snowboarding and playing musical instruments.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com