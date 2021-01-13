Kent County Vaccine Roll-Out: A Chat with Health Officer Bill Webb

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the national and Maryland Covid-19 positivity rates spike, the need for clear instructions about how, when and where to get the vaccine is front and center in our lives.

The Spy interviewed Kent County Health Officer Bill Webb to discuss the Maryland vaccination plan and how it is being implemented in Kent County.

Maryland will distribute the vaccines to five different priority groups based on relative risk of exposure or developing serious illness

Currently, Kent County is in part 1A of the three-part plan. 1A is the vaccination of frontline hospital staff health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, law enforcement and firefighters, EMS, all licensed, registered, and certified health care provider, correctional health care staff and officers. 1A is by invitation, and the injections are administered at the Kent County Health Department in Chestertown.

As the roll-out continues, an online application process will be required. For those without internet services or who have difficulty with the application, a network of volunteers is standing by.

Despite a recent Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation that anyone above the age of 65 get the vaccine, Maryland Governor Hogan said yesterday that the State would continue its original immunization plan.

The most accurate way to find out when you may get the two-shot vaccine is to go to the Maryland Covid Link here.

The Kent County Health Department at 125 South Lynchburg Street in Chestertown may be reached at 410-778-1350

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.