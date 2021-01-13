Chestertown Spy Survey Results – Impeachment

We asked yesterday how Spy readers felt about the second impeachment of President Trump. And, if impeachment does occur, we asked if President Trump should be banned from seeking the Presidency a second time.

Readers were pretty clear…

Strongly FAVOR impeachment — 84%

Strongly OPPOSE impeachment — 11%

President Trump SHOULD NOT be allowed to seek the presidency again — 86%

President Trump SHOULD be allowed to seek the presidency again — 3%