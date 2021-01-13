Chestertown Spy Survey Results – Impeachment

We asked yesterday how Spy readers felt about the second impeachment of President Trump. And, if impeachment does occur, we asked if President Trump should be banned from seeking the Presidency a second time.
Readers were pretty clear…
Strongly FAVOR impeachment — 84%
Strongly OPPOSE impeachment — 11%
President Trump SHOULD NOT be allowed to seek the presidency again — 86%
President Trump SHOULD be allowed to seek the presidency again — 3%
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.