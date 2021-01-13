Art on Lockdown: Cassandra Kabler

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the last ten years, the Spy has always said one of the best art galleries on the Mid-Shore masquerades as a restaurant. With the keen eye of Amy Haines, her Out of the Fire establishment in Easton has displayed some of the very best art found in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Out of the Fire continues this generous contribution (the restaurant takes no commission) even during these dark days with the dining room filled on both walls the work of Claiborne’s Cassandra Kabler.

With some of her canvases reaching over six feet in height (in memory of her deceased husband’s size), the artist boldly explores colors and images that celebrate life as only a practicing Buddhist can (she is one), which bring to her work hope but also the fluidity of existence.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Out of the Fire hours of operation please go here.