House of the Week: The Blake-Bryan-Willis House

I am always fascinated by the provenance of our area’s historic houses. The original part of this house was built about 1697 at the time of the marriage of Charles Blake to Henrietta Lloyd. That same year, Blake inherited over 1300 acres, named “Sayer’s Forest”. In 1803, the house and 323 acres of Sayer’s Forest was sold by Blake’s great grandson to William Bryan. The property later became known as “Old Bryan Farm” and in 1947, the house was moved to its current location.

The aerial of this approximately 11.3 acres property shows how private it is within its wooded setting and broad water views. Double gates between brick piers topped with the symbol of hospitality, the pineapple, define the approach of the gravel drive between the dense landscaping. As the house becomes visible, the drive curves past to the detached garage. Brick sidewalks lead to both the front door of the main house and to the guest house.

Two trees tower over the front of the house behind a low white fence broken by the brick walkway to the front brick stoop detailed with double columns and a gable roof. The two-story main wing of the house is clad in white lap siding with a center door and brick chimneys at each end wall. The linear plan of the house steps back and telescopes down to a one and a half story brick wing containing a front porch, second entry, pantry and dining room. The last part of the telescope form ends in a brick gable with shed roof extensions at the front and rear of the house clad in white lap siding that contains the kitchen. The effect of the white massing, deep green shutters with touches of red brick against its background of mature trees is very striking.

All of the rooms on the first floor are one-room deep for views of the landscape and water. The front door opens into the living room with beautiful paneled side walls probably crafted by a ship’s carpenter and windows at the front, rear and of the room. The end wall is detailed with a deep alcove and window above, the fireplace and a short run of wood stairs leading to a partial height door in the wall that leads to another run of steps up to the master bedroom. Next to the living room is a library with floor to ceiling millwork and a fireplace. Not surprisingly, my favorite room is once again this splendid sunroom spanning across the living room and library. Sitting and dining areas at each end are surrounded by floor to ceiling wrap-around glass from long windows and French doors with transoms above under the wood slat ceiling above the Mexican tile floor. The French doors lead to a stone patio with benches at the end for contemplating the landscape and the water.

The open doorway next to the library fireplace leads to the dining room with its light colored paneling and accents of white in the trim and chair rail. The table and Windsor chairs are centered under the hurricane lamp style pendant and the two rear windows offer views of the landscape and water. Off the dining room is the pantry area that leads to the kitchen. I loved the kitchen with its bow-shaped ceiling clad in wood, Mexican tile floor, light colored cabinets and stainless steel cabinets. It would be very easy for this cook to be inspired by the windows on three sides of the room for sunlight throughout the day, water views from the triple windows over the kitchen sink and the box bay window above the range overlooking the garden.

The second floor of the two-story wing has two bedrooms between the bathroom and each spacious bedroom has a fireplace. Serene wall colors, white trim and chair rail and beautiful wood floors create restful retreats. The delightful third bedroom is tucked under the roof with both a side window and a dormer window. The separate guest house has two other bedrooms as well as a game room for billiards and a sunroom with sliding doors.

After a career in agricultural horticulture, the current owner planted and maintained hundreds of trees to enhance the landscape that includes a kitchen garden with lattice fencing and brick walks emanating from the water feature, a stone waterside terrace under the shade of a majestic tree with teak table and chairs for six and a waterside pool. I especially liked the brick walkway between the house and the pool that passes under an arbor with a curved center portion. Flanking the walkway are dense shrubbery to focus your view on the pool beyond.

Wonderful waterfront site enhanced with hardscape, landscape and pier; Colonial architecture nestled under the mature trees on a point of land offering total privacy yet close to Town-an idyllic setting. Bravo to the owner for his endeavors to enhance this remarkable property with his landscape design!

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.