Distinguished Yale Professor David W. Blight to Deliver Virtual Lecture on Frederick Douglass

Chesapeake Forum Academy for Lifelong Learning presents Professor David W. Blight, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom. Blight is the 2021 Visiting Professor, a series created in the memory of Chesapeake Forum’s Founder John F. Ford. The live Zoom lecture will take place on Thursday, January 21, 202, 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm $25.

Born into slavery near the banks of Tuckahoe Creek, Douglass escaped what could have been a lifetime of bondage to become nationally and internationally renowned as the 19th century’s most famous orator and writer on the abolition of slavery and for the equality of all peoples. David Blight speaks and writes with deep understanding and appreciation of Douglass’s legacy in his own times, and in ours. Professor Blight’s virtual lecture on Zoom will draw past and present together by focusing on some of Frederick Douglass’s key legacies. The class session includes time for a Q & A session with Professor Blight following his lecture.

David Blight is no stranger to the Eastern Shore where he has conducted research on Frederick Douglass (1818-1895), Talbot County’s most famous native son. In June of 2011 Blight was invited by the Frederick Douglass Honor Society to be the keynote speaker at the dedication of the statue of Douglass on the lawn of the Talbot County Courthouse. David W. Blight is Sterling Professor of History and Director of the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition at Yale University. For more information go to https://chesapeakeforum.org/.