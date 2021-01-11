Letter to Editor: Take Down Trump Signs in Kent County

After the pro-Trump mob desecrated the U.S. Capitol — egged on by the president himself — some well-meaning folks are saying, “This is not who we are.”

However, “this is not who we are” is contradicted by sundry “TRUMP 2020” signs and banners still on display throughout Kent County, and elsewhere.

Trump-loving diehards and bitter-enders need to hear this: The 2020 election was free, fair, and final; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won by a wide margin; the Trump era is over; and it’s 2021.

Grenville Whitman

Rock Hall