January 11, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

Point of View Letters to Editor

Letter to Editor: Take Down Trump Signs in Kent County

After the pro-Trump mob desecrated the U.S. Capitol — egged on by the president himself — some well-meaning folks are saying, “This is not who we are.”

However, “this is not who we are” is contradicted by sundry “TRUMP 2020” signs and banners still on display throughout Kent County, and elsewhere.

Trump-loving diehards and bitter-enders need to hear this: The 2020 election was free, fair, and final; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won by a wide margin; the Trump era is over; and it’s 2021.

Grenville Whitman
Rock Hall

 

 

Letters to Editor

  1. The last I head this is still a free country so if someone wants to keep the stupid sign up that is their right. While I agree they should be Dow by now. I disagree about forcing people to remove them What in God’s name is wrong with all you people on both sides.

  3. You should see the large array of Trump flags on one lawn at the entrance to our lane (here in Queen Anne’s County). I can’t imagine what the property owner hopes to achieve by such a display.

