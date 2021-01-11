ESLC on Cambridge’s Packing House and Delmarva Oasis with Darius Johnson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like many other Mid-Shore organizations, the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy had quite a number of plans and programs to celebrate in 2020. In their case, the land conservation organization was eager to acknowledge their three decades of saving the great landscapes on the Eastern Shore.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 had other plans for the ELSC. With Maryland’s “stay at home” order in March, the organization’s staff had to abandon their headquarters at Easton’s Conservation Center, and had to postpone or freeze dozens of programs.

But, as ESLC’s communications director Darius Johnson points out in his interview the Spy last week, a remarkable amount of work still was accomplished in 2020. In fact, major progress was made with two of the their flagship projects, the restoration of the Packing House in Cambridge, and moving forward with their long range rollout of the Delmarva Oasis project.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy please go here.