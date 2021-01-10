The Talbot County Garden Club announces its winter lecture series featuring three world renown experts in the fields of landscape design and climate.

Author, photographer and lecturer Ken Duse; landscape architect Eric Groft; and the founder and president of C-Change, Kathleen Biggins.

All events will be held via Zoom and begin at 11 a.m. They are free and open to the public.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Speaker – Ken Druse, author, photographer and lecturer

Program- The New Shade Garden: strategies for sustainable landscapes in the age of climate change.

Register through the TCGC website talbotcountygc.com; by typing this link into your browser bit.ly/3npP3GH; or via email at talbotcountygc@gmail.com

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Speaker – Eric Groft, principal with Oehme, van Sweeden Landscape Architecture, Fellow of American Society of Landscape Architects

Program – The New American Garden Style

Registration information will be released prior to the event.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Speaker – A member of C-Change

Program – The C-Change Primer, an accessible overview of the science behind climate change with an assessment of the potential risks ahead.

Registration information will be released prior to the event

Questions about the programs should be directed to talbotcountygc@gmail.com

About the Talbot County Garden Club

The Talbot County Garden Club was established in 1917 to enrich the natural beauty of the environment by sharing knowledge of gardening, fostering the art of flower arranging, maintaining civic projects, supporting projects that benefit Talbot County and encouraging the conservation of natural resources. Noteworthy projects include maintaining the grounds of the Talbot Historical Society, Talbot Courthouse, Talbot Library, the fountain and children’s gardens at Idlewild Park and numerous other gardens and activities. There are currently a total of 109 active, associate and honorary members.

Ken Druse is a celebrated lecturer, an award-winning writer, photographer and author of 19 garden books. The New York Times called him “the guru of natural gardening.”

The Garden Club of America presented Ken with the Sarah Chapman Francis medal for lifetime achievement in garden communication. In 2013, the Smithsonian Institute announced the acquisition of the “Ken Druse Collection of Garden Photography” comprising 50,000 transparencies.

Ken hosted a radio program and podcast for ten years, 300 episodes of which are archived at www.kendruse.com. He is currently a monthly guest on Margret Roach’s radio show and podcast, AWaytoGarden.com.

Ken’s 20th book, The Scentual Garden: Exploring the World of Botanical Fragrance, is the subject of his talk. He lives and gardens in the northwest corner of New Jersey.

Eric Groft is a principal with Oehme, van Sweden Landscape Architecture (OvS) based in Washington, DC and a Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

He brings a passion for horticulture to his landscape designs, including environmental restoration and shoreline stabilization. Eric has designed gardens throughout Talbot County, including waterfront residences on the Tred Avon, a historic farmhouse in Easton, and three modern weekend retreats in Sherwood.

Kathleen Biggins is the founder and president of C-Change Conversations, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting productive, non-partisan discussions about the science and effects of climate change.

The organization, comprised of volunteers who span the political spectrum, sponsors the C-Change Conversations Lecture Series. Kathleen also developed the C-Change Primer with input from Climate Central and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Team members have presented the Primer to nearly 10,000 people in 29 states, and it is widely hailed as an intelligent, dispassionate introduction to and illumination of climate change. The Primer has been endorsed by business, political and social leaders and enthusiastically received by many conservative audiences across the country. Learn more at www.c-changeconversations.org