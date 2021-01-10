Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Jan. 10

Maryland added more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.73%. The rate has been above 8% for 13 days.

Key points for today

• Talbot County COVID-19 cases increased by 29 to 1,578, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 9.65%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 306,674, an increase of 3,310 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 25 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,100.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 73 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,950 people hospitalized — 1,465 in acute care and 485 in intensive care.

• Of the 60,105 test results received yesterday, 6.81% were positive.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 6,145,245 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,636,065 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 306,674 cases, 28,523 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 9,427 have been released from isolation.