Delmarva Review: Bring Me Some Hope by Sepideh Zamani

Author’s Note: Originally, I wrote this poem for Iranians who were killed during the peaceful protest on November 15, 2019 and those people who died in the Ukrainian airplane shot down in Tehran, on January 8, 2020 and for the hope for world peace. But, even in the United States, a nation known for domestic peace and freedom, the words in this poem seem universally applicable today.

Bring Me Some Hope

Bring me some hope

and a few bright stars.

I will hang those stars

in the sky of war,

and every night until dawn

I will dream of peace.

If you come to visit me

bring me some hope

and a bit of kindness.

I will sow your kindness

in the garden of the world,

and when this winter ends

I will watch it bloom.

If you come to visit me

bring me some hope:

hope for brighter days,

hope for world peace.

♦

Sepideh Zamani, a Maryland writer from Iran, graduated from law school in 1999 and moved to the United States two years later. Her poems, essays, short stories, and novels focus on immigration, gender inequality, and the lives of ethnic and religious minorities under cultural and religious cleansing and forced assimilation.

