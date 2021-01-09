Chesapeake Lens: Boom by Cal Jackson

We live in the shadows of history. The Battle of Caulk’s Field took place on Sunday, August 31,1814. Exactly 200 years later, British and American troops met to re-enact that fateful day when the victorious Americans forced the British to retreat down the Bay and abandon hope of taking Baltimore. Today, the quiet battlefield is considered one of the most pristine battle sites on the Eastern seaboard. You can stand at the memorial located on the field and still hear the bugle calls, the crack of muskets and clash of arms, and, most fearsome of all, the roar of the cannons. Photography by Cal Jackson.