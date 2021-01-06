Spy Flashback: Congressman Andy Harris on Peaceful Transition of Power

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is sometimes surprising, even to its editors, that the Spy over the last ten years has a robust news archive, particularly on our YouTube channel, on what 1st District Congressman Andy Harris has said over the years on several subjects.

In today’s case, we thought we would share the Spy’s Dave Wheelan’s question in late September to Representative Harris regarding President Trump’s willingness to accept the 2020 presidential election results.

Given the recent events in Washington today, we thought it relevant with our readers tonight.

This video is approximately one minute in length.